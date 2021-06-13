CryptoFlow Price Tops $0.0035 (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 13th. CryptoFlow has a market cap of $324,387.12 and approximately $3,588.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00056948 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.66 or 0.00167665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.38 or 0.00187376 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $442.06 or 0.01128801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,131.19 or 0.99921788 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk . CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

