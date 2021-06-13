CryptoFranc Price Hits $1.13 on Top Exchanges (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoFranc coin can currently be bought for $1.13 or 0.00003033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoFranc has a total market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $22,486.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00059166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00022123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.47 or 0.00796674 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.10 or 0.08125868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00084919 BTC.

CryptoFranc Coin Profile

CryptoFranc (XCHF) is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

