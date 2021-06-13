Crypton Price Up 47.9% Over Last Week (CRP)

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One Crypton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000568 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Crypton has traded up 47.9% against the US dollar. Crypton has a market cap of $870,926.35 and $1,265.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002233 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00055729 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00059748 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00022251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.32 or 0.00162473 BTC.

About Crypton

Crypton is a coin. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 3,935,546 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crypton is u.is

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling Crypton

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypton using one of the exchanges listed above.

