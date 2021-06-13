CryptoSoul Price Reaches $0.0006 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $185,240.92 and $698.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00038698 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.69 or 0.00218039 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008106 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00034032 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00009766 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 316,001,123 coins. CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

