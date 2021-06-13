CryptoTask (CTASK) Price Hits $0.38 on Top Exchanges

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. CryptoTask has a total market cap of $497,772.20 and $154,745.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoTask coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoTask alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00056834 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.62 or 0.00174911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.32 or 0.00192777 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.84 or 0.01137791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,439.01 or 0.99799131 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CryptoTask Coin Profile

CryptoTask launched on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,316,396 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTask should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoTask using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoTask Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoTask and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.