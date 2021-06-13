CSX Stock Set to Split on Tuesday, June 29th (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)’s stock is scheduled to split on Tuesday, June 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, June 4th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $97.23 on Friday. CSX has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.78.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.68%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

In other CSX news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total value of $142,483,385.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,431.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total value of $3,743,950.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,321.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock worth $206,927,334 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 2.1% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 12.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

