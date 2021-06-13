CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) Short Interest Update

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

CEVMY stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nord/LB upgraded CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

