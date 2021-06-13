Cubiex Price Down 20.8% Over Last 7 Days (CBIX)

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Cubiex has a market capitalization of $310,942.13 and $157.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cubiex has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Cubiex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00056113 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.67 or 0.00166326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.92 or 0.00194886 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $392.19 or 0.01093133 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,893.00 or 1.00042760 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cubiex Coin Profile

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. The official website for Cubiex is www.cubiex.com . The official message board for Cubiex is medium.com/@CubiexeSports . Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports

Buying and Selling Cubiex

