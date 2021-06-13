Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 45.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,891 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.39% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $26,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth $1,359,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 43,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on CFR shares. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

NYSE CFR opened at $116.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.11. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.21%.

In related news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $496,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.