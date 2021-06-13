Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,294,556 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,369 shares during the quarter. Cullen/Frost Bankers comprises 1.3% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 3.61% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $249,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

In related news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $496,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CFR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,352. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.11.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 77.21%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

