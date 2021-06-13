Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.15 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will post $66.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Culp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.10 million to $66.20 million. Culp reported sales of $47.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Culp will report full year sales of $286.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $286.76 million to $286.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $301.10 million, with estimates ranging from $296.90 million to $305.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Culp.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NYSE:CULP opened at $17.09 on Friday. Culp has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.34 million, a PE ratio of -8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Culp by 199.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 55,579 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Culp by 32.1% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 92,867 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Culp by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 480,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,389,000 after acquiring an additional 21,771 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Culp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 549,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Culp by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

