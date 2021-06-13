Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.15 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will report sales of $66.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Culp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.10 million to $66.20 million. Culp reported sales of $47.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Culp will report full year sales of $286.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $286.76 million to $286.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $301.10 million, with estimates ranging from $296.90 million to $305.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Culp.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CULP. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Culp in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,589,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Culp by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 531,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after buying an additional 189,251 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Culp by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 545,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 112,657 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Culp by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 174,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 105,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Culp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CULP opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.34 million, a PE ratio of -8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. Culp has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.10.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

