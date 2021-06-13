Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 607,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,466 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.41% of Cummins worth $157,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,432,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Cummins by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 116,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,442,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.70.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.00. 1,682,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,256. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.61 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $259.52. The company has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.