Curve DAO Token (CRV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $120.98 Million

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 13th. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $785.52 million and $120.98 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for $2.19 or 0.00005857 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Curve DAO Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00059166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00022123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $297.47 or 0.00796674 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.10 or 0.08125868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00084919 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRV) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,522,242,632 coins and its circulating supply is 359,164,973 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curve DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curve DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.