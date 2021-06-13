CustomContractNetwork Price Up 610.7% This Week (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded 105.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 13th. One CustomContractNetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CustomContractNetwork has traded up 610.7% against the U.S. dollar. CustomContractNetwork has a market cap of $636,358.42 and $86.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.06 or 0.00433533 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006990 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00011918 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000545 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003918 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000110 BTC.

CCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. The official message board for CustomContractNetwork is medium.com/@ccntoken . CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

