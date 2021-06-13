CustomContractNetwork Price Up 63.3% Over Last 7 Days (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded 1,406.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. During the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded up 63.3% against the US dollar. One CustomContractNetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CustomContractNetwork has a total market cap of $584,153.95 and $79.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.29 or 0.00447850 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007402 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00011985 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000603 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000110 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Profile

CustomContractNetwork (CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . The official website for CustomContractNetwork is customcontract.network . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

CustomContractNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CustomContractNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CustomContractNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

