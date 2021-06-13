CUTcoin (CUT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $444.00

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. CUTcoin has a market cap of $20.41 million and approximately $444.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000396 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00057935 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00038321 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.55 or 0.00217487 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008104 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00034073 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 143,080,570 coins and its circulating supply is 139,080,570 coins. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

