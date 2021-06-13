cVault.finance (CORE) Market Capitalization Reaches $60.02 Million

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. In the last week, cVault.finance has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $60.02 million and $78,497.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance coin can now be bought for $6,001.70 or 0.15930119 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00059013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00022230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.75 or 0.00792975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00085038 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,038.32 or 0.08064523 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance (CRYPTO:CORE) is a coin. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.