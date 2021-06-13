CVCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $35,972.00 (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One CVCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $6.01 million and $35,972.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 54.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00056273 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.44 or 0.00163375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.10 or 0.00185672 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $427.29 or 0.01100395 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,864.18 or 1.00085862 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CVCoin Coin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

