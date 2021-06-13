CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,063 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,698,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,265,677. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.60. The company has a market cap of $112.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,386,137.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 745,337 shares of company stock valued at $57,776,525 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

