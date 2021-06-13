Cyclone Protocol Market Cap Achieves $8.70 Million (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a total market cap of $8.70 million and approximately $895,302.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $687.00 or 0.01856300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000713 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00008886 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00016334 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 12,667 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.