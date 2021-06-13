CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Short Interest Down 49.8% in May

CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a drop of 49.8% from the May 13th total of 98,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CytRx stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,449,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,297. CytRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $108.35 million, a P/E ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.95.

CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.

