D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.28.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $248,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $37,222.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,449 shares of company stock worth $1,527,842 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Norges Bank bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,480,000. Appaloosa LP bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,825,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,874,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 194.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,335,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,027,000 after purchasing an additional 882,230 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI opened at $88.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.10. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $106.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

