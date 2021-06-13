DAFI Protocol Market Cap Hits $9.30 Million (DAFI)

DAFI Protocol (CURRENCY:DAFI) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One DAFI Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAFI Protocol has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. DAFI Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.30 million and approximately $309,489.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00059959 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00022341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.83 or 0.00800448 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,125.15 or 0.08047795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00084112 BTC.

DAFI Protocol Profile

DAFI Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 280,786,972 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

DAFI Protocol Coin Trading

