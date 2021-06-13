Dai Price Down 0% This Week (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Dai has a total market capitalization of $5.21 billion and $237.14 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dai alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00058637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003818 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00022639 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.44 or 0.00795304 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,962.47 or 0.08225432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00085768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Dai Coin Profile

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a coin. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,204,089,283 coins and its circulating supply is 5,204,088,794 coins. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.