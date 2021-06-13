Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a growth of 116.8% from the May 13th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:DKILY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.27. 68,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,506. The stock has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.87. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $24.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DKILY. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

