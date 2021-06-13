Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Reduced by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 3.2% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $16,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $247.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.09. The stock has a market cap of $176.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $165.25 and a 12-month high of $261.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.