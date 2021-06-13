Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Short Interest Update

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a growth of 102.6% from the May 13th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nordea Equity Research cut Danske Bank A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group raised Danske Bank A/S to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Danske Bank A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Danske Bank A/S to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Danske Bank A/S to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:DNKEY traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.38. 10,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.62. Danske Bank A/S has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 19.64%.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

