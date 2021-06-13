DAOBet Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $307.00 (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One DAOBet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. DAOBet has a total market cap of $548,183.57 and $307.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAOBet has traded up 54.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAOBet alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,338.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $588.69 or 0.01576610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.10 or 0.00444852 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00055278 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004643 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000116 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.