DAOstack Price Up 25% Over Last Week (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 45% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded up 25% against the US dollar. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $5.46 million and approximately $132,088.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,836.74 or 0.99867564 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00031684 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00008776 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00063593 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000964 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00008652 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.