DATA (DTA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $947,284.00

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 13th. One DATA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DATA has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. DATA has a market capitalization of $8.14 million and approximately $947,284.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00059892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00022770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $315.13 or 0.00807795 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.79 or 0.08061168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00084113 BTC.

DATA Coin Profile

DTA is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. DATA’s official website is data.eco . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling DATA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

