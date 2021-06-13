Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Stake Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 39,436 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.25% of Data I/O worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Data I/O during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Data I/O in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Data I/O by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 27,372 shares in the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAIO stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. Data I/O Co. has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $6.67. The company has a market cap of $56.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter.

In other Data I/O news, President Anthony Ambrose sold 12,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $76,487.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 436,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,663,022.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Wells Brown sold 15,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $95,698.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,258.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,064 shares of company stock valued at $339,965 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

