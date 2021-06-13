Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Short Interest Update

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, a growth of 156.7% from the May 13th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,803,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ATDS stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.24.
About Data443 Risk Mitigation
