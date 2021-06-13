Databroker (DTX) Trading 14.7% Higher This Week

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. During the last week, Databroker has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. One Databroker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0473 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges. Databroker has a market cap of $3.74 million and approximately $246.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00057567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00022476 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $279.85 or 0.00778659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00085148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,901.08 or 0.08071956 BTC.

Databroker Coin Profile

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,215,213 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

