Datacoin (DTC) Trading 199% Higher Over Last Week

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 49.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $42,686.86 and approximately $2,283.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Datacoin has traded up 199% against the U.S. dollar. One Datacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007706 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00058037 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00044373 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Datacoin

Datacoin (CRYPTO:DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data Transaction (DTC) is a point-to-point data trading system based on block chain lightning network. It is a combination of DT > 0 and blockchain technology, the first law of human economics. It has many application functions, such as data transaction, data storage, digital asset transaction, etc. Through the built-in generalized economic model, data can be continuously traded in DTC network, which makes DTC produce more extensive circulation and application value. “

Datacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

