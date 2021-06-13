Datamine (DAM) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. Datamine has a market cap of $592,899.58 and $16,396.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Datamine has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 5,199,419 coins. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

