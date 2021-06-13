Datum (DAT) Market Cap Reaches $3.26 Million

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Datum has a market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $99,983.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datum coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Datum has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00060043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00022408 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.40 or 0.00806097 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,137.63 or 0.08096036 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00084104 BTC.

About Datum

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datum’s official website is datum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Datum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

