DATx (DATX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.22 Million

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last week, DATx has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DATx coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. DATx has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $187,574.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00059511 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00022267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $310.79 or 0.00791226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00083987 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,127.70 or 0.07962691 BTC.

About DATx

DATX is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official website is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling DATx

