Davinci Coin (DAC) Price Tops $0.0022 on Exchanges

Davinci Coin (CURRENCY:DAC) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One Davinci Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Davinci Coin has a market capitalization of $18.82 million and approximately $674,497.00 worth of Davinci Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Davinci Coin has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000694 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00008647 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $783.78 or 0.02001832 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00015804 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin Profile

Davinci Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Davinci Coin’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,478,561,025 coins. Davinci Coin’s official website is davinci.vision . The Reddit community for Davinci Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DavinciCoin . Davinci Coin’s official Twitter account is @dacash_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Davinci Project was created to construct an ecosystem that encompasses cultural, artistic and other various fields while linking domestic and international exchanges in the network from the private sector. “

Buying and Selling Davinci Coin

