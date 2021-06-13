Dawn Protocol (DAWN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $134,475.00

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $172.81 million and $134,475.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $2.60 or 0.00007051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dawn Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00057392 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00022417 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.23 or 0.00777456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.95 or 0.08111981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00084837 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Coin Profile

Dawn Protocol is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 coins and its circulating supply is 66,340,428 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Dawn Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dawn Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dawn Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.