DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Stock Holdings Lessened by RR Advisors LLC

RR Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,717,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 74,000 shares during the period. DCP Midstream makes up 14.5% of RR Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. RR Advisors LLC owned 1.30% of DCP Midstream worth $58,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DCP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 99.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DCP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

Shares of DCP opened at $30.76 on Friday. DCP Midstream, LP has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.81.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 105.41%.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

