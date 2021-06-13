DEAPcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.37 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One DEAPcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. DEAPcoin has a total market capitalization of $26.85 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEAPcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00057747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00022279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.80 or 0.00779333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00084715 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,980.28 or 0.08042241 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,106,410,521 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEAPcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEAPcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.