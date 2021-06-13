DecentBet (DBET) Price Up 50.9% This Week

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 76.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. DecentBet has a market cap of $271,410.67 and approximately $159.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DecentBet has traded up 50.9% against the dollar. One DecentBet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00058637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003818 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00022639 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $286.44 or 0.00795304 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,962.47 or 0.08225432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00085768 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

