Decentral Games Trading Down 14.2% Over Last Week (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for approximately $127.97 or 0.00327315 BTC on major exchanges. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $30.91 million and approximately $161,088.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00056195 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.01 or 0.00168830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.67 or 0.00185857 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $423.48 or 0.01083110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,071.64 or 0.99931903 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,497 coins. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

