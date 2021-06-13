Decentraland Trading Down 18% Over Last Week (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Decentraland coin can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001788 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $43.34 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Decentraland has traded down 18% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00059330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00022168 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.60 or 0.00794330 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.68 or 0.08127348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00085113 BTC.

Decentraland Coin Profile

Decentraland (CRYPTO:MANA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,314,027 coins and its circulating supply is 1,580,424,621 coins. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Decentraland Coin Trading

