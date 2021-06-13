Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.77 Million (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 13th. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market cap of $8.77 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can now be bought for $0.0296 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00058390 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00022492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $283.24 or 0.00787618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00085566 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,921.04 or 0.08122725 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Profile

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 296,195,957 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

