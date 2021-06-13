DeepOnion Trading 8.6% Lower Over Last Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 13th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000908 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $7.95 million and approximately $819.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007726 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00056862 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00044532 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000072 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,506,757 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

