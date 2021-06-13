DeFi Bids (BID) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,088.00

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded up 37.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. In the last week, DeFi Bids has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. DeFi Bids has a market capitalization of $463,051.77 and $1,088.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Bids coin can now be bought for $0.0323 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00059013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00022230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.75 or 0.00792975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00085038 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,038.32 or 0.08064523 BTC.

About DeFi Bids

BID is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 43,038,575 coins and its circulating supply is 14,335,744 coins. The official website for DeFi Bids is defibids.com . DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

DeFi Bids Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Bids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Bids using one of the exchanges listed above.

