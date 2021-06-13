DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Market Cap Hits $4.33 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $4.33 million and $373,754.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00056809 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.15 or 0.00164679 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.07 or 0.00187587 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.80 or 0.01129060 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,786.49 or 0.99573422 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,306,210 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.