DeFiner Market Cap Hits $3.93 Million (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last week, DeFiner has traded down 19% against the dollar. One DeFiner coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC on exchanges. DeFiner has a market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $275,707.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00059997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00022553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.16 or 0.00806974 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.47 or 0.08110522 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00084469 BTC.

DeFiner Coin Profile

DeFiner (CRYPTO:FIN) is a coin. It launched on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,354,876 coins. The official website for DeFiner is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

DeFiner Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

